Hoptown Half-Marathon and 5K draws hundreds of racers

The Hoptown Half-Marathon and 5K went off without a hitch Saturday in Hopkinsville as runners and walkers took advantage of the cool temperatures in the morning. The half-marathon kicked off at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K followed soon after, with the first of the runners completing that race at a surprisingly fast pace. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says everyone was excited to compete and many of them would finish with impressive times.