The BHS Varsity Cross Country teams traveled to South Adams High School on Saturday to compete in the Small School Invitational. Despite of the hot and humid day, the boys team raced to a 14th place finish with Junior Donavan Osborn leading the way finishing in the top 25, bringing home an individual medal for 15th place overall with a time of 18:31.2. Sophomore Darius Osborn’s time of 20:10.7 gave him a 55th overall placing. Keaton Walker, a sophomore, finished in 21:18.4 to finish 72nd. Charleston Slentz, a sophomore, finished 83rd with a time of 22:22.9. Junior Ethan Hidy ran a 24”09.4 to finish 99th and senior Todd Thornburg completed the race in 26:43.8.

