“Hello everyone, thank you for supporting my space art and poetry journey.”That’s how Sian Proctor’s journey with Inspiration4 began – long before she even knew she had been selected. And it will end with her being plucked up out of the ocean, after being launched on a rocket for a three-day trip to space.Dr Proctor is one of four people involved in SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, a major step towards more widespread space tourism. It is the first exclusively private trip into orbit, and the first of what Elon Musk’s private space company hopes will be a number of privately-commissioned trips to...

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO