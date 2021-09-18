CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister's column: We have a lot to learn from leaves

By Rev. Bryan Odeen, pastor Our Savior's Lutheran Church
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hate to be the bearer of such news, but, from my office window, I am watching as the leaves of a certain sugar maple tree have started to turn a fiery red. I don’t particularly care for these leaves. They are a reminder of all the plans and projects I had for this summer that I did not complete. They warn me that, before long, I’ll need to ask where the warm jackets and ice scrapers are. They tell me that the allergies and anxieties of harvest time are edging nearer.

