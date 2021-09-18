CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Full Scott Frost press conference after loss to Oklahoma

dequeenbee.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost addressed the media after the Huskers' 23-16 loss to Oklahoma.

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
The Spun

Scott Frost Shares Honest Admission On Oklahoma Game

Some would say Scott Frost is the coach under the most pressure within college football this coming weekend. He doesn’t feel the same. Nebraska faces a massive test this Saturday. The Huskers will pay a visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. No one’s expecting Nebraska to win, but it at least needs to appear competitive.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts comments on Scott Frost's job security at Nebraska

Scott Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska, and with a new Athletic Director hired, many people wonder if Frost is on the hot seat. On ESPN’s famed College Gameday this morning, reporter Gene Wojciechowski talked to Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s new athletic director, about Frost’s job status going into the season.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy