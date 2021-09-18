Full Scott Frost press conference after loss to Oklahoma

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
The favorites in the SEC are easy to point to, and expect them to meet in Atlanta, if not the College Football Playoff and national championship. Picking a sleeper team is a different story. And for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, he pointed to LSU, largely because of the disappointing 5-5 season...
The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
USC football has to find a replacement for Clay Helton and it looks like they already have their sights set on Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Who will be the next USC head coach after the Trojans fired Clay Helton?. If AD Mike Bohn gets his way, it’ll be someone he’s very...
Some would say Scott Frost is the coach under the most pressure within college football this coming weekend. He doesn’t feel the same. Nebraska faces a massive test this Saturday. The Huskers will pay a visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. No one’s expecting Nebraska to win, but it at least needs to appear competitive.
There are several big games across the SEC this season, and plenty will have a say in the national championship picture. But of those matchups, 1 stands out from a national perspective. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit names is the Alabama at Texas A&M game, and even labeled it a “Must-See...
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
The Nebraska Huskers are putting up a fight at Oklahoma today, down 14-3 late in the third quarter. The offense hasn’t given the Husker defense much help, but they could also be much closer if not for the struggles of kicker Connor Culp. Things got off to a strong start...
One of the most-surprising results of college football’s Week 1 slate came at the Rose Bowl on Saturday evening. LSU, the No. 16 team in the country, was upset by Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins. The Tigers fell on the road, 38-27, on Saturday night. It’s been a tough post-national championship...
EUGENE — No. 4 Oregon defeated Stony Brook, 48-7, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore recapped the Seawolves’ loss. Below is a transcript of Priore’s postgame press conference. OPENING STATEMENT. I thought our team competed from play one through the last play. We came here mentally prepared...
STATE COLLEGE — The college football coaching carousel began spinning in earnest Monday when Southern California fired coach Clay Helton, creating a notable and appealing vacancy in the sport’s landscape. Penn State coach James Franklin’s name was immediately among those floated by a number of insiders as a potential candidate...
Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
Scott Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska, and with a new Athletic Director hired, many people wonder if Frost is on the hot seat. On ESPN’s famed College Gameday this morning, reporter Gene Wojciechowski talked to Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s new athletic director, about Frost’s job status going into the season.
Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley, the Crimson Tide's top option at the position from the 2020 season, is battling others on the depth chart at a loaded position in 2021. And, at least for his sake, he appears to be out of Nick Saban's doghouse following the team's 44-13 win over Miami on Saturday.
One of the most prominent college football jobs in the country is vacant after the USC Trojans fired Clay Helton. Several of the sport’s prominent coaches garnered significant buzz, including Penn State’s James Franklin, who already spoke to his players about it, according to quarterback Sean Clifford. "Coach Franklin talked...
