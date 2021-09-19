Scrapping PCR tests for travellers makes it harder to track new variants, experts warn

People who are not vaccinated will have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if returning from a low-risk county, under new Covid travel rules.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced new changes on international travel as the government prepares to scrap protocols introduced during the pandemic.Amongst them, is the requirement for the unvaccinated to self-isolate for 10 days, no matter where they have flown from, as well as taking PCR tests before departure, on day two and day eight after their arrival.At the same time, fully-vaccinated travellers will not be required to take a pre-departure test, and only have to take...

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO