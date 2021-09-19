CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Scrapping PCR tests for travellers makes it harder to track new variants, experts warn

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government's decision to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers will put the UK at higher risk from new variants, experts have warned. Under new rules coming in on 4 October, people with both jabs will no longer need to take a test before returning to England from non-red list destinations. And from the end of next month they will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral...
TRAVEL
Narcity

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇. Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed. In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel

“Hot vax summer” ushered in a hopeful phase of the pandemic, with increases in weddings, family vacations and other opportunities for travel and socialization. But we’ve also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about contagious viral coronavirus variants like delta and mu. Many cities, states and countries have...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Non-vaccinated to self-isolate for ten days even if returning from low-risk country under new Covid travel rules

People who are not vaccinated will have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if returning from a low-risk county, under new Covid travel rules.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced new changes on international travel as the government prepares to scrap protocols introduced during the pandemic.Amongst them, is the requirement for the unvaccinated to self-isolate for 10 days, no matter where they have flown from, as well as taking PCR tests before departure, on day two and day eight after their arrival.At the same time, fully-vaccinated travellers will not be required to take a pre-departure test, and only have to take...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid in Wales: Private PCR travel tests allowed in some cases

Travellers can use private Covid tests if they cannot access approved ones in time, Welsh ministers have said. It follows concerns from a traveller who made repeated attempts to buy the required test online and spent hours on the phone with booking agent CTM. Dafydd Sion is set to fly...
TRAVEL
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Travellers#Uk#Pcr
Reuters

UK health secretary signals the end of PCR COVID-19 tests for travel

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid signalled on Tuesday that a requirement for expensive PCR tests for COVID-19 for international travellers arriving in Britain would be dropped in favour of cheaper lateral-flow-tests. Asked by a lawmaker if lateral flow tests could be used for initial screening,...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

End of PCR travel tests: Double-jabbed travellers will no longer have to take expensive Covid tests when returning to Britain

Double-jabbed travellers will no longer have to take expensive PCR Covid tests when returning to the UK, the Government is poised to announce. Officials are working towards scrapping the requirement for green and amber list countries before the half-term holidays next month, The Mail on Sunday can reveal, providing a huge boost for millions of holidaymakers and the beleaguered travel industry.
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid indicates PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers will be scrapped

Private testing firms listed on the Government website have been accused of advertising misleading low prices and providing poor service. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers will be scrapped in favour of cheaper lateral flow tests. Mr Javid told the Commons that changes to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Travel Weekly

Costly PCR tests for double jabbed travellers ‘set to be axed’

Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take expensive PCR tests when returning to the UK, potentially in time for the October school half-term holidays. Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that he wants to remove the PCR test requirement when returning from some foreign countries “as soon as I possibly can”.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid loan bank went through ‘gigantic shift’ as it funnelled £88bn to UK companies

The boss of the Government-owned bank that helped funnel billions of pounds worth of loans to British companies said it went through a “gigantic shift” during the pandemic year.Catherine Lewis La Torre told the PA news agency that the British Business Bank which she leads, had an “important role” in the economic response to Covid-19.Around £80 billion of emergency government-backed loans were paid out to UK businesses during the pandemic, with systems being put in place at speed when the country first started locking down.Nealy 1.6 million businesses took Bounce Back Loans – small loans of up to £50,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

No date for ending of PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the change will ‘make a big difference’. No date has been set for the removal of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. The Government last week announced its intention for people who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine...
WORLD
KHON2

Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge, and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy