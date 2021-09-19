Scrapping PCR tests for travellers makes it harder to track new variants, experts warn
The government's decision to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers will put the UK at higher risk from new variants, experts have warned. Under new rules coming in on 4 October, people with both jabs will no longer need to take a test before returning to England from non-red list destinations. And from the end of next month they will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.www.independent.co.uk
Comments / 3