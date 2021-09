With Zak Bagans being one of the more well-known figures in the paranormal community thanks to his work on Ghost Adventures and Eli Roth being a reputable figure in the world of horror thanks to films like Cabin Fever and Hostel, their upcoming collaboration for the TV series The Haunted Mansion is sure to delight fans of all things that go bump in the night. Using artifacts from Bagans' collection of supposedly haunted artifacts as inspiration, the new series will blur the lines between fact and fiction to deliver fans terrifying tales. You can check out the trailer for the new series above before it lands on discovery+ on October 2nd.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO