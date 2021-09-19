Crowds fill streets at Nappanee Apple Festival

NAPPANEE — Crowds milled around downtown Nappanee, getting their fill of all things apple, along with rides and vendors Saturday during the third day of the Nappanee Apple Festival.

Jonathan, Michelle and Maria Martinez, all of Elkhart, stopped to admire a large crate of apples placed on a sidewalk along U.S. 6. The apples were being sold for 50 cents each.

"Las manzanas" — yellow ones in particular, were Maria's favorites.

The trio were enjoying their first trip to the festival. Michelle especially enjoyed the vendors, while for Jonathan it was the food.

They said they would definitely return.

Down at Panthers Pizza, 105 S. Locke St., business was brisk with Allan Brough, Elkhart, pitching in to help his son make more dough.

"It's good," Brough said of business during the festival. "Really good."

Enjoying a slice of pizza was Ted McClain of Goshen.

"It's great," he said of the festival. "Love it. Good things to see and eat and everybody's real friendly."

He was picking up pizza for the family, which include his grandson, who McClain said was riding every ride he can.

Across the street at Chase Bank, the Nappanee Special Olympics were being held, with Olympians coming from St. Joseph County.

Bocce ball was the game.

Karen Sostack and Richard Coleman partnered on one team while Karen Sostack and Dirk Veen partnered on another.

Onlookers cheered them on as they tossed balls trying to get points by being the closest to the pallino, a small white ball.

The Nappanee Apple Festival concluded Sunday.