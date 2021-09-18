CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Yoder Qualifies for U.S. Men’s World Team

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Ohio State gymnast Alec Yoder secured an automatic spot on the U.S. Men’s World Team with a solid pommel horse routine at selection camp. Yoder will travel back to Japan for the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from October 18-24. Yoder, a 2019 graduate, had the highest score (15.200) on the pommel horse at selection camp, beating out other competitors by at least 0.400. He was the lone qualifier to score above 15.000 on the first day of selection camp on any event.

