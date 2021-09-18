CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $182,000

SCNow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ON KATHERINES COURT New under construction 3 BR, 2BA home is located on a quiet street, right off Second Loop Road. Open the door and you will walk-into a spacious family room with cathedral ceilings that opens into the perfect kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate master is a large bedroom with a nice bath that has a double vanity, garden tub, shower and walk-in closet. The second bath has a tub/shower combo that services the two bedrooms. Family room and bedrooms have quality laminate flooring; baths, kitchen and laundry room have tile flooring. Come to know Quality construction and customer service by Hopkins Builders.

scnow.com

