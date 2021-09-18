Will Your Social Security Benefit Fall Short of the $3,895 Monthly Maximum?
By (Christy Bieber)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
7 days ago
The maximum Social Security benefit in 2021 is $3,895 per month. There's a very good chance you won't get anywhere close to this amount -- and you need to be prepared for that reality. Here's why you're most likely going to get far less Social Security benefits than the maximum...
The federal government's stimulus payments are being distributed this fall at a rapid pace. The next stimulus payment, which is part of a six-part program, is due in less than a month. That is correct, another stimulus payment is about three weeks away - the latest in a series of...
This story is sponsored by BOSS Retirement Solutions. A shocking statistic from a research study featured in Forbes is getting a lot of attention — 96% of Americans claim their Social Security benefits at the wrong time. And this mistake costs them an average of $111,000. We didn't need an...
Social Security recipients are expected to get a significant cost-of-living adjustment in 2022. But the estimated bump of around 6% won't take effect until January, and that could be too little, too late for many retirees living on a fixed income, according to Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League.
It's hard to imagine that any government program touches the lives of more Americans than Social Security. The bedrock of retirement for most of the country, Social Security paid monthly benefits to...
Along with every other part of our lives, COVID-19 has contributed to the decrease in the amount of payroll taxes that are collected by the Social Security Administration. Experts on the matter say the projection for full benefits to be cut has now changed from 2034 to 2033. The Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees reported this information before the unexpected projection. Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, commented that the law states only what is raised in taxes can be paid in benefits, so there could be a 22% across the board benefit decrease. Goldwein was interviewed Monday and said that concerns about the ability to pay off debt for programs such as Medicare and Social Security are not about saving for grandchildren.
Social Security benefits are a crucial retirement income source for many seniors, but the average benefit is just $1,544. The good news is, there are options to earn a higher monthly income than this average. While Social Security is never going to be enough to support you, you can increase...
Although Social Security is one of the sources of monthly benefits for retirees, there are instances when one may not receive their benefits. Below, you will find the seven reasons why you may not receive your Social Security benefits. The first reason is that you failed the Social Security Earnings...
There's a common misconception that Social Security benefits are set in stone, but they're not. Whether you're too young to claim, of claiming age but not signed up, or already receiving benefits, there's probably something you can do to increase your checks for the future. Below, we'll look at a few strategies you can use to get the most out of the program.
Saving up an emergency fund is no easy feat. Most experts recommend setting aside at least six months' worth of expenses, which can translate to several thousand dollars. So if you managed to actually...
The first Social Security check was cashed in 1940, and the total was around $23. Last year, data showed that the average monthly cash for a Social Security benefit received by an eligible beneficiary amounts to $1,500. Nearly nine out of ten people aged 65 and older receive Social Security benefits, so it is necessary to talk about how much a person can get monthly based on the salary they earned during the years they worked.
Part of your Social Security benefits can be garnished for delinquent federal student loan payments, taxes, and court-ordered payments. Private creditors can't garnish your Social Security. Social Security won't retroactively adjust past payments over unpaid debt. Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness...
The Social Security Administration has been managing benefits for retired people in the U.S. since it was founded in 1935. Most Americans spend their working years contributing to Social Security. They retire at a set age and receive a certain amount of monthly benefits paid to fund their retirement years.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested this week that Social Security benefits will be impacted if Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt ceiling. The program's funds that it uses to pay benefits will likely not face long-term consequences from any political gridlock on Capitol Hill. However, there is the possibility...
Realty Income raised its dividend during the pandemic. The worst of the COVID-19 rent concessions are over for Equity Residential. Investors living on Social Security need a heavier focus on safety than younger investors do, if only because they have less of a chance to recover losses. Therefore their choices in income stocks should focus on highly stable business models that can make it through difficult economic environments.
Planning for the future is always smart, which means it's never too soon to start thinking about your retirement. If you aren't already set up with a plan for retirement, it can be difficult to know how to begin. Here's what to know about saving up for your post-career years no matter what stage you are in life.
