Will Your Social Security Benefit Fall Short of the $3,895 Monthly Maximum?

Along with every other part of our lives, COVID-19 has contributed to the decrease in the amount of payroll taxes that are collected by the Social Security Administration. Experts on the matter say the projection for full benefits to be cut has now changed from 2034 to 2033. The Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees reported this information before the unexpected projection. Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, commented that the law states only what is raised in taxes can be paid in benefits, so there could be a 22% across the board benefit decrease. Goldwein was interviewed Monday and said that concerns about the ability to pay off debt for programs such as Medicare and Social Security are not about saving for grandchildren.

19 HOURS AGO