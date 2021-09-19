CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in Menoher crash

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was hospitalized Saturday after a sport utility vehicle crash on Menoher Boulevard.

Cambria County 911 officials said West Hills Regional Fire Department, West Hills Police and Hilltop EMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of Menoher after the vehicle struck a tree alongside the road.

The crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. and no details were available on the extent of the motorist's injuries.

Hilltop transported the patient from the scene to Memorial Medical Center.

