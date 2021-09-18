CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Dale by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama West Central Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Geneva, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Slocomb, Malvern, Coffee Springs, High Bluff, Hendrix Crossroad, Dundee, Kellys Crossroads, Highfalls, Bald Hill, Wicksburg, Bailey Crossroad, Chancellor, Geneva Municipal A/P, Lytle and Light.

