Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Covington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 637 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Florala, Lockhart, Stedman, McRae, Howells and Green Bay.