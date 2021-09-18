The Kid LAROI Gets The Crowd Grooving At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage
The Kid LAROI performed on the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy on Saturday (September 18). Starting off with his collaboration with Juice WRLD, "GO," The Kid LAROI and his band serenaded the crowd. Dressed in a pink button-down decorated with tigers and white jeans, The Kid LAROI delivered a smooth performance as his guitarist delved into a wicked solo.onairwithryan.iheart.com
