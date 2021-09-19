CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Senate Democrats sue Republicans to block election review subpoena

By Jonathan Lai The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Democrats in the Pennsylvania Senate sued their Republican colleagues Friday evening to block them from subpoenaing voter records as part of a review of the 2020 election. The lawsuit argues that the Republican effort unconstitutionally tramples on the separation of powers by stepping on the courts’ power to...

Gettysburg Times

Wolf admin sues Pa. Senate Republicans over bid to collect private voter information

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is suing Senate Republicans who are trying to access personal information on all registered voters in Pennsylvania as part of a controversial review of last year's presidential election. The complaint, filed Thursday on behalf of the state, Pennsylvania's top election official, and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NWI.com

Pennsylvania prosecutor sues to block GOP election subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Pa. AG Shapiro sues Senate GOP to block subpoenas on private voter information. What to know

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is suing Senate Republicans to block subpoenas that would collect sensitive information on Pennsylvania's more than 9 million voters, including their partial Social Security numbers. It's the second lawsuit filed since the Republican-led Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee last week voted along party lines to issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania and Arizona Democrats condemn election audits

Arizona and Pennsylvania Democrats hosted a virtual press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. to respond to Republican-led audits of the 2020 election. Pennsylvania Republicans recently launched a audit to collect election records and verify 6.9 million Pennsylvanian voters' personal information in the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary Election by Oct. 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Liberal Senate Democrats urge House to postpone critical infrastructure vote

Eleven liberal Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to postpone passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation until Congress passes a massive social welfare spending package. "The House of Representatives should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill," Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and 10 other liberal Democrats said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Senate Republicans Are Set To Block Debt Limit Increase

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday evening that would suspend the federal government's borrowing limit, which would avoid a potentially catastrophic debt default. But Senate Republicans have insisted they will not vote for a debt limit suspension ― meaning the bill will stall in that chamber...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania Senate Democrats file suit, allege GOP 'overreaching' in election subpoena

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Senate Democrats filed a legal challenge in Commonwealth Court against what they call an "overreaching" subpoena of election records containing personal information for nearly 7 million voters. The lawsuit filed late Friday alleges Republican members of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee – including Chairman Cris...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
recordargusnews.com

Pa. Dems sue over GOP election 'investigation'

HARRISBURG (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania's state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a "forensic investigation" of last year's presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republicancontrolled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Republican Election Clown Show Must End

If you own an iPhone, you probably just completed a security update to your system. (If you haven't done so, you really ought to as there is new malware/virus that allows your phone to be hacked without your knowledge.) Think about all the personal information on your phone: user ID...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state's election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State's refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate's efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

PA GOP lawmakers vote to issue election audit subpoenas

Dauphin County, PA — Senate Republicans on the GOP-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee held a party-line vote in a hearing Wednesday, issuing a subpoena to collect election records and verify 6.9 million Pennsylvanian voters' personal information in the 2020 General Election and 2021 Primary Election by Oct. 1. "For us...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Pa. GOP lawmakers to subpoena personal information on every voter as part of controversial 2020 election audit

HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers in the Capitol are pushing to collect personal information on every registered Pennsylvania voter, as well as a trove of communications between state and county election officials, as part of a controversial inquiry into the 2020 presidential election. The GOP lawmakers have crafted a sweeping subpoena,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

