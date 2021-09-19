CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Game story: Florida State’s self-inflicted wounds continue in loss at Wake Forest

By BrettNevitt
Tomahawk Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State football is 0-3 for the first time since 1976, Bobby Bowden’s first season as head coach, after a 35-14 loss at Wake Forest. The Seminoles fell in a quick hole and never truly got back into the game due to self-inflicted wounds. FSU had six turnovers, seven penalties for 65 yards, and just one third down conversion. The Florida State defense was on the field for 89 plays and 39 minutes, as they allowed seven third down conversions.

www.tomahawknation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Old Gold Black

Wake Forest defeats Norfolk State

For the second straight week, Wake Forest took care of business against a lesser opponent, defeating Norfolk State 41-16. The Spartans, an FCS team, put up a strong fight early, but Wake Forest was still able to clear their bench with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. To begin...
Tomahawk Nation

VIDEO: Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton looks ahead to Wake Forest

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton spoke Wednesday after practice to preview the upcoming match-up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He also discussed the response of the team after the loss to FCS foe Jacksonville State, younger players stepping up, and moving forward as the Seminoles step into ACC play this weekend at 3:30pm on ESPN.
FLORIDA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Football Prediction and Preview

Florida State will try to bounce back from what may be its lowest point in program history. Last week, the Seminoles fell to an FCS school in Jacksonville State that was shut out by UAB the week before while gaining less than 200 yards. Not only did FSU lose, but it inexplicably gave up a 59-yard touchdown on the final play.
FLORIDA STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

QB McKenzie Milton gives Florida State offense a wrinkle to challenge Wake Forest

The triumphant return of McKenzie Milton is a bright spot to an up-and-mostly down start for the Florida State football team. Milton, the Seminoles’ graduate transfer quarterback, has battled back from a traumatic knee injury suffered near the end of the 2018 season at Central Florida. His right knee was dislocated while he dealt with artery, ligament and nerve damage.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
WRAL News

Wake Forest rolls past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and A.T. Perry grabbed seven passes for 155 yards and a TD as Wake Forest cruised past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14 Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled up 484 yards — 332 in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Offensive breakdown, analysis

After putting up 38 on Notre Dame and just 17 on FCS Jacksonville State, what kind of offensive performance will we get vs. the Demon Deacons?. First drive in plus territory off a turnover forced by the defense? Yes please! Fumbling on the second play from scrimmage? Really gross and I guess we can’t have nice things. Jashaun Corbin commits a devastating fumble, which turns into easy points for Wake Forest. McKenzie Milton got the start. Too many self-inflicted mistakes this season.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Bobby Bowden
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
uhnd.com

Beyond the Boxscore: Notre Dame Survives Self-Inflicted Wounds to Avoid Upset

Jack Coan‘s dramatic 75-yard drive in the final two minutes helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish escape with a 32-29 home win over a determined Toledo Rockets squad. Coan connected with Michael Mayer for the winning score, completing a 26-second drive and Kyren Williams tacked on an important two-point conversion off a pass from Avery Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Cardinals#Florida State Football#American Football#Noles#Deacs#The Demon Deacons#Wf#Td Florida State#Treshaun Ward#Acc Network
theosceola.com

Self-inflicted mistakes weigh heavily on FSU’s devastating loss

Drops, penalties and mistakes added up for FSU on Saturday night. (photo by Mike Olivella) The honeymoon is over – and much faster than anticipated. It had appeared that the Seminoles were poised to take large strides towards becoming a competitive and nationally recognized program once again after taking No. 9 Notre Dame to overtime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Augustine Record

How to watch Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV, live stream

It's not quite what anyone — the team, coaches, fans — had in mind for this time of season. Yes, the Florida State Seminoles showed they had some impressive weapons in a 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame and hopes were high. But a 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State, an FCS team, on the game's final play have the Seminoles at 0-2 and looking at resetting the season.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
FSU
chatsports.com

Self-inflicted wounds too much for Gators to overcome in loss to Tide

The No. 11 Gators did just about everything they needed to do to knock off No. 1 Alabama in the Swamp on Saturday night. They not only won the line of scrimmage against a team that prides itself on being the bully in the SEC, but they dominated the line of scrimmage. Florida outrushed Alabama 258-91 and averaged six yards per carry in the process.
COLLEGE SPORTS
National football post

Winless Florida State hits road for ACC opener at Wake Forest

At least Florida State has been in a couple of close games. That might be about the only thing the Seminoles can build on when they take on Wake Forest on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Wake Forest (2-0) hasn’t been tested much in a pair of lopsided home...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy