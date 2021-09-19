Game story: Florida State’s self-inflicted wounds continue in loss at Wake Forest

Florida State football is 0-3 for the first time since 1976, Bobby Bowden’s first season as head coach, after a 35-14 loss at Wake Forest. The Seminoles fell in a quick hole and never truly got back into the game due to self-inflicted wounds. FSU had six turnovers, seven penalties for 65 yards, and just one third down conversion. The Florida State defense was on the field for 89 plays and 39 minutes, as they allowed seven third down conversions.