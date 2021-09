A potential game winning scoring drive for the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets football team came up short in the final minute as they fell 34-28 to the Piedmont Panthers. Now 0-3 on the season, Fort Mill had its home opener and was playing for the first time in two weeks as they were coming off a COVID protocol. The Jackets were originally scheduled to play Lancaster, but the Bruins are in their second round of COVID cancellations, so the Panthers from Monroe, N.C. were scheduled to replace Lancaster.

