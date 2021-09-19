CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Loop Art Fest Gives Artists A Chance To Make Up For Lost Time

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artists hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping to make up for lost time during the last outdoor festivals of the summer. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

Elk Grove Citizen

Local artist brings a ‘space mermaid’ to chalk art fest

Elk Grove artist Clifton Gold on Sept. 4 crafted a portrait of a “space mermaid” at Sacramento’s 31st annual Chalk It Up Festival. His nieces Cameron and Jordan watched him sketch the mermaid before he invited them to add colors to his picture. Gold told photographer Jennifer Ayala that his idea of a “space mermaid” was inspired by Jordan’s enjoyment of space and Cameron’s admiration of mermaids.
SACRAMENTO, CA
blockclubchicago.org

After Being Canceled Last Year, West Loop Art Fest Returns This Weekend

FULTON MARKET — The West Loop Art Fest is back this weekend, featuring work from local and national artists. The free event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along Fulton Market Street between Peoria and Aberdeen. The West Loop Community Organization and StarEvents are hosting. “This year’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Fall Foliage Pop-up Art Sale At Cabot Art Barn Features Local Artists

The Cabot Art Barn will hold a Fall Foliage Pop-up Art Sale, featuring local artists from Sept. 25 - Oct. 3 at 3296 Main Street in Cabot. The Cabot Art Barn stands at the rear of the Wiswell House. It stands as one of the most striking examples of Victorian architecture in Vermont.
CABOT, VT
Trinity Arts Guild Pop-Up Winter Art and Gift Sale – call for artists

The Trinity Arts Guild is excited to begin a series of pop up markets featuring a curated selection of art and handmade goods from local and regional artists and creatives. The first markets will begin for the holiday season, with 3 dates beginning in November – Saturday November 6th, November 27th, and Saturday December 18th. Vendor spaces are still available, but capacity is extremely limited, for more information on how to participate in the Guild’s Market for Makers, email TAGArtSale@gmail.com as soon as possible.
VISUAL ART
Mosaic Artist Jennifer Kuhns Engages With the Olympia Community To Make Art

Art is first the expression of the artist’s vision, and then it needs participants to experience it. Often that means those who view, ponder and take further inspiration, but it can also mean those who get their hands in the art making process. Mosaic artist Jennifer Kuhns helps lead those creative ventures by inviting and guiding people to make community art and create an expression for others to see. Kuhns’s 2021 Olympia Arts Walk event to make a butterfly mosaic for the Monarch Sculpture Park is one of those such pieces.
OLYMPIA, WA
Celebrate art, music and culture at Capital Arts Fest

Concord, NH -The fifth annual Capital Arts Fest will be the biggest celebration of art and culture that New Hampshire’s Capital City has ever hosted. On Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26, artists and organizations in downtown Concord and beyond will welcome visitors to a vibrant multi-arts festival. This...
CONCORD, NH
Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever

Alarmed that hundreds of historic homes and buildings are being torn down in the United States every week, architectural artist Leisa Collins embarked on a decade-long mission to honor the beauty and legacy of American architecture with her paintbrush. She traveled to all fifty states — and the District of Columbia — capturing these invaluable structures on canvas and collecting their stories before they could be lost to the wrecking ball or the ravages of time.
VISUAL ART
617SESSIONS RETURNS TO OFFER INDEPENDENT ARTISTS A CHANCE AT FREE STUDIO TIME

Studio sessions are rarely ever cheap, so to have it at a place as big as the Bridge was major.”. Thanks to a partnership between Redefined, a local music collective that includes sites like Vanyaland, Lowell Spin, and Ones2Watch, and Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, 617Sessions has returned to welcome in its 2021 class of Boston-area artists on the rise.
BOSTON, MA
The Lost Art of Reading

“The reading of all good books is like conversation with the finest (people) of the past centuries.” — Descartes. Asa self-proclaimed bibliophile, my love of reading was instilled in me by my father, who read to me at an early age. Papa was a voracious reader and would read the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Penn Museum Set Open ‘The Stories We Wear’ Exhibition This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum is set to unveil a new exhibition this weekend. Eyewitness News stopped at “The Stories We Wear” on Thursday morning, which is an exhibition that includes everything from dresses to battle armor from 2,500 years ago to the present day. “The Stories We Wear opens up another way to make archaeology and anthropology accessible to all through style and fashion,” Christopher Woods, director of the Penn Museum, said. The display also includes a dress worn by Philadelphia’s own royal Princess Grace of Monaco. Former Eagles player Connor Barwin’s jersey is also on display. The exhibition opens Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Broadway Gears Up For Its Biggest Night, The Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The celebration of Broadway culminates Sunday with the 74th annual Tony Awards. Broadway’s biggest night was delayed more than a year because of the pandemic. Police: Man Stabbed In Head With Machete After Argument At Walmart In Kearny, N.J. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, the long-delayed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Artists Who Struggled Mightily Amid Pandemic Hope To Make Up For Lost Time At West Loop Art Fest

CHICAGO (CBS) — Local artists hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping to make up for lost time during the last outdoor festivals of the summer. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Saturday, one such festival is the West Loop Art Fest, which is back after two years. For many local artists, street festivals like the West Loop Art Fest are their lifeblood – one of the main ways they interact with customers and make money. The artists Kostek spoke to said they can pull in anywhere from a couple hundred dollars on a bad weekend to upward of $40,000 on...
CHICAGO, IL

