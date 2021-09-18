'A big gray elephant': Paris' Arc de Triomphe is wrapped up

Prince Albert’s personal letters to Queen Victoria, some of which detailed arguments between the couple, have been made available online.The letters, which were previously only seen by historians, have been published by the Royal Collection Trust as part of its project on the life and legacy of the Prince Consort.Queen Victoria and Prince Albert married in February 1840, four months after their engagement in October 1839.In one letter, written in Albert’s native German and translated by the Mail Online, he accuses the Queen of losing her “self-control” during an argument.“You have again lost your self-control quite unnecessarily. I did not...

