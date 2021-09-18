CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A big gray elephant': Paris' Arc de Triomphe is wrapped up

By ARNO PEDRAM - Associated Press
 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument: the Arc de Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric. The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived the project in 1961, will open on Saturday. Visits will take place for almost three weeks. At weekends, the Arc de Triomphe’s traffic-heavy roundabout will be entirely pedestrianized.

Christo
