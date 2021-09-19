CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies easily handle Nationals to keep rolling on road trip

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APGU7_0c0ao7cu00
1 of 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Freeland struck out seven over six innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2-0 Colorado lead. Twelve of Rodgers’ 14 homers this season have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field.

“He’s popping right now and he’s due to pop off continuously,” Freeland said of Rodgers. “He’s got it all and I think he’s starting to realize that now.”

Story hit a high fly that sneaked over the wall in right field in the fourth to put the Rockies in front 6-0. Story has 23 homers with 14 games left after reaching 24 in each of his previous four full seasons.

“All in all, I thought a number of guys had good at-bats (Saturday),” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “There was some good things offensively. Really good.”

Freeland (6-8) gave up seven hits and a walk but lowered his ERA to 4.50. Juan Soto doubled for Washington’s only extra-base hit against Freeland, who had allowed eight home runs in his previous five starts.

Colorado is 7-1 on its nine-game trip that concludes Sunday in Washington. The Rockies are 51-44 since May 30. They were 19-34 prior.

“Obviously, you kind of think back and wish we played like this earlier,” Story said. “(But) I don’t think we’re going to live too much in the past there.”

Patrick Corbin (8-15) gave up his league-leading 35th and 36th home runs Saturday to raise his ERA to 6.11. He lasted four innings against Colorado, allowed six runs (five earned), walked three, and struck out five.

“He just had no command of his pitches,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “His fastball was erratic. He fell behind.”

The Nationals are 12th in ERA in the 15-team National League. The loss dropped last-place Washington to 60-88.

POLITICAL PITCH

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Nationals first baseman Josh Bell on Saturday hours after Vice President Kamala Harris performed the coin flip before a football game between her alma mater Howard and visiting Hampton University at Audi Field, home to DC United of the MLS, and just a block from Nationals Park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey (left side soreness) was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Rochester. Washington sent reliever Wander Suero down to the Red Wings.

RHP Paolo Espino (4-5, 4.18 ERA) will take the mound for the Nationals. RHP Jon Gray (8-10, 4.16) will pitch for Colorado.

___

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Colorado Rockies to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies (64-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-69, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-10, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies...
MLB
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rockies hope to keep playing spoiler against Phillies

The Colorado Rockies compiled only 18 road victories heading into this four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies won the opener Thursday with the help of a dramatic two-run home run by Ryan McMahon with two strikes and outs in the ninth inning. On Friday, theyblitzed the Phillies 11-2.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Marquez scheduled to start for Rockies at Nationals

Colorado Rockies (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (60-86, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Washington...
MLB
Daily Camera

Rockies improve to 5-1 on road trip behind Antonio Senzatela, bullpen

On a rainy night in Georgia, the Rockies’ road resurgence continued. They beat the Braves, 3-2, in 10 innings on Wednesday at Truist Park to improve to 5-1 on the current road trip. Ramiel Tapia’s single up the middle drove in Colton Welker with the winning run. Under the extra-innings...
MLB
MLB

Rockies show improvement on road trip

WASHINGTON -- The season’s dying embers don’t carry the importance Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon would prefer. Three-game home series with the Dodgers, starting Tuesday, and the Giants, starting Friday, could play a big role in deciding the National League West. But it’s not like Blackmon has some special gear he cranks into when the Rockies are a spoiler.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Bud Black
Person
Homer
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kyle Freeland
chatsports.com

Recap: Dodgers Continue Road Trip With Extra-Innings Win Against Rockies

Julio Urias and Antonio Senzatela each fired three perfect innings before a prototypical Coors Field game broke out that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers outlast the Colorado Rockies for a 5-4 win in 10 innings. After Trea Turner’s soft chopper went for an infield single in the top of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nationals Park#National League#Ap#Coors Field#Hampton University#Dc United#Mls#Triple A#The Red Wings#Era
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

581K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy