Victoria, MN

Ellory M. Medor

St. Albans Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllory Martin Medor, age 80, of Victoria MN, formerly of Stone Lake WI, died peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Veterans Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Dr, Victoria, MN, with Father Robert White presiding. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials are preferred to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or your local Humane Society. Ellory (Al) was born on June 12, 1941 in St. Albans VT., the only child of Wilson M. and Mildred E. (Campbell) Medor. He graduated from St. Anne’s academy in 1959. Following graduation he joined the US Marine Corps. August 10, 1963 he married Nancy Ann Austin of St. Albans Vt. Ellory served in the Marine Corps for 20 years, including a tour in Vietnam. During that time he was also on the Marine Corps Skeet Team and became a world class Skeet Shooter winning many awards. He was also a member of the Mustang Society and retired as a Captain in 1979. The family moved to Minnesota where Ellory was employed by Sperry Univac, (later to be known as Lockheed Martin) as a Program Manager. He was a member of the Masonic Society, the Shriners and the Lions Club of America. In 1998, Ellory and Nancy retired on Long Lake, WI where he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, reading, and spending time in the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy; daughters Lisa (Bryan) Tott of Victoria MN, Linda (Stephen) Olmsted of Deephaven MN: 4 grandchildren, Krista (Colin) Schulte, Kayla (Jason) Ellingson, Jonathan Olmsted and Matthew Olmsted: 3 great grandchildren, Kenneth Schulte, Mieke Schulte and Evelyn Ellingson; sister in-law, Mary Jane Wheeler; cousins, Linda (John) Barrette, Alex (Sue) Campbell and James Medor; other relatives and friends.

