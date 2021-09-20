11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis left 11 people injured, three of them critically.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Less than 10 minutes after arriving the officers received notice that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was being treated at North Memorial Hospital. The woman is still in critical condition and MPD is investigating the incident.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to Gold Medal Park in downtown. They found a man who was apparently shot during a carjacking. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Just before midnight in Uptown, a man and woman were shot on the 1400 block of Lake Street West, near Hennepin Avenue. Police said both victims are expected to survive.

Around 2 a.m. in downtown, police heard several gunshots near Seventh Street and First Avenue South. They found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Shortly after, they found another gunshot victim. That man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police arrested two men in their 20s and recovered two guns.

About an hour later, officers responded to the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South, where they found two crashed vehicles with no drivers. Two men with gunshot wounds were found nearby. Both are expected to survive.

In two other shootings early Saturday morning, victims showed up at area hospitals of their own accord.

