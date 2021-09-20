CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LK5ES_0c0altZo00

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis left 11 people injured, three of them critically.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Less than 10 minutes after arriving the officers received notice that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was being treated at North Memorial Hospital. The woman is still in critical condition and MPD is investigating the incident.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to Gold Medal Park in downtown. They found a man who was apparently shot during a carjacking. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Just before midnight in Uptown, a man and woman were shot on the 1400 block of Lake Street West, near Hennepin Avenue. Police said both victims are expected to survive.

Around 2 a.m. in downtown, police heard several gunshots near Seventh Street and First Avenue South. They found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Shortly after, they found another gunshot victim. That man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police arrested two men in their 20s and recovered two guns.

About an hour later, officers responded to the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South, where they found two crashed vehicles with no drivers. Two men with gunshot wounds were found nearby. Both are expected to survive.

In two other shootings early Saturday morning, victims showed up at area hospitals of their own accord.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 21

Mike Spaulding
4d ago

You Democratic voters should be proud of what you have turned your once beautiful city into ,New Chicago, reap what you sow 😊

Reply
11
moving along
4d ago

So let’s cut the cops. Get your popcorn ready, and watch the s—tshow if they defund the police. Right now cops are taking their time answering calls by taking the long route to these shootings. You get what you ask for. Minneapolis is a s—t city. You couldn’t pay me to go to Minneapolis right now at least not certain sections.

Reply
7
Marilyn Schneider
3d ago

welcome to murderapolis, the city and state where criminals are honored and have more rights than the law abiding citizens....no matter what COLOR you are !!!

Reply
4
 

