LAKELAND, Fla. — A former Marine is formally charged for the killings of a Lakeland family and their family dog, and for "torturing" and trying to kill an 11-year-old girl. Bryan Riley faces numerous charges, including four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 40-year-old Justice Gleason, the only person killed whose name has been released by the sheriff's office, and three members of his family — his significant other, their 3-month-old baby and his mother-in-law.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO