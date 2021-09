So, how is Kathy Hochul doing in her new gubernatorial role? Well, she’s got a lot going for her. In the first place and most importantly, she is not Andrew Cuomo. That may be tougher than you think. After all, she was lieutenant governor (number 2) under Cuomo. She now has to assure people that she was not responsible for having pushed Cuomo out and not alienating the Cuomo supporters who are still out there.

