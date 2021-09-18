CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rapid Reaction: Turnovers, self-inflicted miscues doom Northwestern in road loss to Duke

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrief Recap: Well, that is not the type of performance Northwestern was looking for in Week 3. Not only did the Wildcats lose to the Blue Devils out of the ACC, but the offense looked terrible in the first half and at key moments in the second half. Starting QB Hunter Johnson threw 3 first-half interceptions and was responsible for a lost fumble in the red zone before getting replaced by Andrew Marty. Marty played better and provided a spark, but even he had a lost fumble and some miscues in the second half.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidenu.com

Rapid reaction: Northwestern shuts down Indiana State’s offense en route to 24-6 victory

EVANSTON, Illinois — Led by a dominant defensive performance and early rushing production, Northwestern (1-1, 0-1 B1G) bounced back with a win against FCS opponent Indiana State (1-1, 0-0 MVFC) 24-6. The running game was the story offensively. Sophomore running back Evan Hull led the way with 23 carries for 119 yards. Meanwhile, first-year Anthony Tyus III and graduate transfer Andrew Clair bounced back from lackluster debuts against Michigan State, as Tyus rushed for 71 yards off of 10 attempts, and Clair tacked on an additional 22 yards.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Week Three Game Preview - Duke vs Northwestern

Duke logged their first win of the season in Week Two, enforcing their will on the North Carolina A&T Aggies to run away with a 45-17 victory and shake off the bad taste of a disappointing loss to Charlotte to open the year. Now, a new test awaits the team with their first Power Five matchup against Northwestern in Week Three, which just so happens to be the first Saturday game for the 2021 Blue Devils.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Northwestern vs. Duke Football Prediction and Preview

Northwestern and Duke are universities that share a lot in common. They're both highly regarded academic institutions that have had extended success on the gridiron with their current head coaches. On Saturday, the Wildcats and Blue Devils will meet once again, this time in Durham. From 2015-18, Northwestern and Duke...
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidenu.com

Why Northwestern Will/Won’t Beat Duke

Hunter Johnson plays well and turns the ball over fewer times than Duke’s QB. QB go far, team go far. If Hunter Johnson puts together a quality performance in Durham on Saturday, it will be hard for this Duke team, one that failed to best non-conference opponent Charlotte, to beat Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
South Carolina State
insidenu.com

Five key takeaways from Northwestern’s upsetting loss to Duke

After their first win of the season over the Indiana State Sycamores, Northwestern went on the road this weekend to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Like the game against Michigan State, Northwestern fell into a quick hole early and couldn’t dig themselves out, going down 27-0 by the end of the second quarter. Despite a valiant second half effort, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome for Northwestern. Here are five things we learned from the Wildcats’ loss to Duke.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern shuffles through three quarterbacks in 30-23 loss to Duke

In Northwestern’s season-opening loss to Michigan State, senior quarterback Hunter Johnson’s three-touchdown performance was one of the few silver linings. And even after a pedestrian effort in the Wildcats’ win over Indiana State, Johnson’s status as the starting quarterback was hardly in question. A quarter into NU’s game at Duke,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Goshen News

Slow start dooms ISU at Northwestern

The cliché is that football is a 60-minute game, and much of the time, that's true. However, the 15 minutes of dominance that Northwestern had over Indiana State in the first quarter was what largely determined the outcome in the Wildcats' favor. Northwestern rolled up 172 of its 275 yards of total offense in the opening stanza and then held the Sycamores at bay in a 24-6 victory at Ryan Field on Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Person
Ryan Hilinski
247Sports

Duke opens as 2-point underdogs to visiting Northwestern

Duke got back on the winning track last weekend, with a 45-17 statement win over North Carolina A&T that washed away a lot of bad taste from their Week One loss to Charlotte. Heading in to their Week Three game against the Northwestern Wildcats, oddsmakers see the game ending up a close one. Opening lines spotted two points in Northwestern's favor, with bettors jumping on the line to boost it up to three points in some books.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Commonwealth Journal

Turnovers costly in Maroons' loss

For the second week in a row, turnovers were the undoing of the Pulaski County High School Maroons (1-3) Friday in a 49-6 Homecoming loss to the Corbin High School Redhounds (4-0) - the top ranked team in Class 4A. Three first-half Pulaski County turnovers, two inside the final 40...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Quad Cities Onlines

Turnovers doom Spartans against Linn-Mar

How a football team practices during the week can often carry over into Friday night’s game. It was the case for Pleasant Valley this week. Head coach Rusty VanWetzinga said poor practices led to the 10th-ranked Spartans getting stunned by Linn-Mar 18-7 at home on Friday. “This is a good...
FOOTBALL
Times-Republican

Turnover calamities spell doom for Iowa State in Cy-Hawk game

AMES — Matt Campbell and the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones still can’t get that Cy-Hawk win. No. 10 Iowa forced four Iowa State turnovers and, despite gaining less than 200 yards of total offense, took home a comfortable 27-17 victory at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday evening. On a balmy...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Blue Devils#Acc#Wildcats
News Channel Nebraska

Turnovers haunt Wayne State in 38-28 road loss at Bemidji State

WAYNE, Neb. --- Three Wayne State turnovers resulted in 21 Bemidji State points and the Beavers racked up 565 yards of total offense to defeat the Wildcats 38-28 in Northern Sun Conference football played Saturday afternoon at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minnesota. The host Beavers improve to 2-0 on the season while WSC falls to 1-1. Neither team scored on their first two possessions of the opening quarter, but then each team started moving the ball and scoring points.
WAYNE, NE
gardnernews.com

Turnovers, penalties plague Blazers in loss

It was once again time for Friday Night Lights for GEHS. What a blast to watch the Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers battle it out with Mill Valley Sept. 3. It was great to watch the team run onto the field, the stands full, the student section cheering, and all the athletes doing what they love….playing the game of football. Photos courtesy of photoexpectations.
GARDNER, KS
Intelligencer

Wheeling Doomed By Turnovers In Loss to Notre Dame

WHEELING — Despite turning the ball over six times on offense, the Wheeling Cardinals hung around with Notre Dame College in their home opener Thursday night, eventually falling to the Falcons 31-15. The final score does not tell the full story, however, as the Cardinals’ defense went blow-for-blow with Notre Dame’s offense all night long. The Falcons scored 17 points off of turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown on Wheeling’s first offensive play. NDC also ended the first half by intercepting a pass in the endzone, taking more points off the board for the Cardinals.
WHEELING, WV
theosceola.com

Self-inflicted mistakes weigh heavily on FSU’s devastating loss

Drops, penalties and mistakes added up for FSU on Saturday night. (photo by Mike Olivella) The honeymoon is over – and much faster than anticipated. It had appeared that the Seminoles were poised to take large strides towards becoming a competitive and nationally recognized program once again after taking No. 9 Notre Dame to overtime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
El Paso News

Turnovers doom UTEP to 54-13 loss on the road at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — — Hank Bachmeier threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Stefan Cobbs added a special teams touchdown and a 61-yard scoring reception as Boise State defeated UTEP 54-13 Friday night. Boise State (1-1) gave first-year coach Andy Avalos his first win and the program’s 20th straight...
BOISE, ID
nrcolumbus.com

Turnovers doom Stallions in 33-9 season opening defeat

Three third-quarter South Columbus turnovers led to three North Brunswick touchdowns within a five minute span as the Stallions lost its season opener 33-9 to the Scorpions Friday night at Civitan Stadium. The loss drops South to 0-1, with North improving to 2-1. “Just finally glad to get to play,”...
FOOTBALL
National football post

Northwestern, Duke meet intent on extending rebounds

After facing off four straight years from 2015-2018, the Duke Blue Devils and Northwestern Wildcats will renew their nonconference rivalry Saturday at Durham, N.C. Northwestern won the first two meetings during that four-year stretch before Duke won the next two. The two academic powers have faced each other 20 times since 1985 and each team has won 10 times.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy