Rapid Reaction: Turnovers, self-inflicted miscues doom Northwestern in road loss to Duke

Brief Recap: Well, that is not the type of performance Northwestern was looking for in Week 3. Not only did the Wildcats lose to the Blue Devils out of the ACC, but the offense looked terrible in the first half and at key moments in the second half. Starting QB Hunter Johnson threw 3 first-half interceptions and was responsible for a lost fumble in the red zone before getting replaced by Andrew Marty. Marty played better and provided a spark, but even he had a lost fumble and some miscues in the second half.