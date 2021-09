The Auburn Tigers started conference play with a 3-0 win on Friday over the Georgia Bulldogs in the soccer edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. “This was a really big win for us,” said sophomore midfielder Anna Haddock. “It’s great to start the [SEC] season 1-0, and we had to deal with some adversity with the rain delay, but I think we responded really well, and we came away with three points.”