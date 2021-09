Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed a "strong response" after gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior aide, in what officials said was possible retaliation for a push to rein in oligarchs. More than 10 bullets hit a black Audi carrying Zelensky's advisor Sergiy Shefir during an attack near the village of Lisnyky, south of the capital Kiev, around 10 am (0700 GMT) Wednesday. The 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky escaped unharmed but his driver was "seriously injured", the interior ministry said. The shooting was one of the most high-profile assassination attempts in Ukraine's modern history and came after the country's 43-year-old leader promised to reboot the political system and tackle the influence of powerful oligarchs.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO