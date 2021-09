The visiting St. Louis Cardinals will try to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they face the Milwaukee Brewers again Wednesday. The Cardinals (81-69) won 5-2 and 2-1 in the first two games of the four-game series in Milwaukee. They have won 12 of their past 13 games to push their lead to four games over the Cincinnati Reds for the second National League wild card.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO