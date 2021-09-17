CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Solved! What Size Furnace Do I Need?

By Danielle Fallon
bobvila.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I’m looking for a new furnace, and I’ve found they come in various sizes and models. What size furnace do I need to heat my home efficiently? How many BTUs do I need?. A: Having the right size furnace is crucial for any house. An efficiently heated home is not only paramount to the occupants’ comfort but also their safety. Especially in colder climates, winter weather can cause pipes to freeze or burst. Additionally, homes that aren’t appropriately heated can quickly run up a homeowner’s bills.

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How to Use Steel Wool for Pest Control

Chances are you’ve got some steel wool in your cabinet of cleaning supplies. But did you know that the versatile scrubbing tool can also be used for pest control? When used correctly, steel wool can prevent rodents and other small pests from infiltrating your home through its nooks and crannies. Here’s how.
PETS
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Gophers From Your Yard

A gopher (or "pocket gopher") is a burrowing, herbivorous rodent. This mammal's native range is from Central America to Canada. In the United States, it lives in the West, the Great Plains, and the Southeast. An adult gopher becomes 6 inches long (not counting the tail) or longer, depending on the species. Most types weigh anywhere from 4 to 13 ounces.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Smart, Small Fixes Transform a Barely-Functional Kitchen for $550

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Major kitchen renovations are often expensive — it’s tough to avoid a big price tag. But as you save up for a complete tile, flooring, appliance, and cabinet overhaul, there are small-scale, budget-friendly upgrades you can make to your cooking space to bring it closer to the finish line.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
BHG

How to Clean Burnt Pots and Pans So They Shine Like New

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Using too much heat or stepping away for a little too long can quickly scorch whatever you're whipping up. And when you're dealing with a burnt-on mess at the bottom of your cookware, a simple wash with soap and water likely isn't going to get it clean.
LIFESTYLE
bobvila.com

how do I level a mobil home

A water level. Which is a long long clear plastic flexible tube and you pour some water into. There is also the pitch of the water and drains that needs to be accounted for and depending on what your ground is and your weather you should look into the down straps being sure anchors go beyind the frost line as to prevent them from moving with the freeze thaw cycles. Also making sure it's secure. Make sure that you do skirting and insulation but leaving an accessable for repairs or maintance. That can keep it closed otherwise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Electric Heating#Home Heating#Energy Efficiency#Furnaces#British Thermal Units#Btu#Insulation
bobvila.com

14 Adirondack Chair Plans You Can Download and DIY This Weekend

Adirondack chairs feature high backs and wide arms with seats that slant towards the back. Their design makes them ideal for sitting and looking out over the water, staying warm around a fire pit, and other relaxing outdoor activities. If you have a little experience with woodworking, DIYing your own Adirondack chairs should be a relatively simple task with the right plans to guide you. Browse through some of the various downloadable Adirondack chair plans featured below to find the one that matches your design vision, then get ready to turn that vision into reality!
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Woman's World

This Simple Hack for Removing Pesky Mold Between Your Shower Tiles Actually Works

Let’s face it, the house isn’t really clean if the bathroom isn’t clean, and the bathroom doesn’t truly feel clean when there’s mold on the walls in the shower. You know, that buildup of black guck between the tiles? Yeah, that. While there are so many cleaning solutions, sprays, and scrubbing devices you try that may of may not work, you can actually do it effortlessly with a few things you already have on hand — a little bleach, some baking soda, and cling wrap.
HOME & GARDEN
WWLP 22News

How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found. These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.
CHICOPEE, MA
nurserymag.com

2022 Perennial Plant of the Year

The Perennial Plant Association’s 2022 Perennial Plant of the Year is Schizachyrium scoparium and cultivars. Little bluestem is a tough and dependable clumping grass that blends well with perennials such as asters, sedums, coneflowers, and other grasses. Native to a broad swath of North America, it was one of the dominant grasses of the vast tallgrass prairies. Cultivars have been selected for shorter plants, enhanced leaf colors and stronger stems.
GARDENING
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Insider

What is diatomaceous earth? How to use it to eliminate bugs and pests

Diatomaceous earth is fossilized algae dust that helps eliminate bugs by dehydrating them. Apply little bits of diatomaceous earth in the crevices around your home and where bugs frequent. Diatomaceous earth can be an irritant, so keep it away from high-traffic areas and don't use too much. Visit Insider's Home...
ANIMALS
The Ledger

Two plants with super powers

The word ‘’super’’ — as in super heroes and super foods — has clearly been trivialized by overuse. But at the risk of further diminishing that adjective, I’ll describe two super plants, both familiar to every Floridian. Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) is native to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1924 Duplex’s Remodel Includes an Unrecognizable Kitchen Refresh

Kailee and her fiancé, Kyle, feel lucky to call this whole 1924 duplex home; they bought it from a family friend and live on one side while renting out the other. “Each side is a little over 1,300 square feet and is a mirror image of each other. We love the character that our home has with the crown molding and oak floors,” Kailee explains. Before this, the couple were renting a small condo that she transformed with a modern farmhouse style. Kailee has so much fun designing, she’s decided to make it her career; she offers painting and design services through her website, Copper and Pine.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy