FIRST ALERT: A rainy weekend ahead with cooler air to come next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Alabama through Sunday evening. Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms this morning through Sunday evening are expected to produce flash flooding across the watch area. Widespread 3-4 inches of rain is forecast with localized higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour. Runoff may also lead to rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams. All this rain remains due to the remnant circulation of Nicholas over Louisiana continues bringing moist southerly winds across the area with the overall system expected to move very little over the weekend meaning more showers and thunderstorms area wide.