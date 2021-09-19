Western Christian Finishes Third At Eagles Volleyball Classic

LEBANON, Ore.– Fatigue was setting in during Western Christian’s final set of the day against Colton at the Eagles Volleyball Classic at East Linn Christian Academy. The Pioneers, who went on to sweep the Vikings 25-11, 25-16, found themselves having to face the adversity of the moment of fatigue and a scrappy Colton team looking for some momentum entering back in league play in a few days in a 12-12 game.