MONROE — The sixth-ranked (1A) Eagles were able to erase some recent demons they had against No. 9 (2A) PCM on Friday as their previous three meetings with the Mustangs ended in losses. This time, the Pella Christian defense was smothering as they left Monroe with a 21-7 victory to improve to 3-0. PC jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter with both teams finding the endzone in the second quarter to make it 14-7 at the break. The Eagles would get one more score in the third quarter while both defenses made things difficult the rest of the way with PCM even winning the turnover battle 3-0.

PELLA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO