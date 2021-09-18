CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Enjoying Remotely in 2021: The 32nd Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

sosassociates.com
 7 days ago

Children and adults enjoy this annual event where community members join professional artists in using the walkways around the Fine Arts Garden as a colorful canvas. Begun in 1990, our festival is a modern expression of a Renaissance tradition from 16th-century Italy in which beggars copied paintings of the Madonna by Raphael and his contemporaries using chalk on the plazas outside cathedrals. Watching the chalk artists and enjoying the entertainment is free.

sosassociates.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

How to attend Claremont Museum of Art’s outdoor Fall Gala

The Claremont Museum of Art’s Fall Gala will be held 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on the Claremont Depot lawn. This year’s theme, “Imagine,” celebrates the completion of two new galleries in the historic Claremont Depot. Highlight of the event will be the dedication of the museum’s atrium in honor of...
CLAREMONT, CA
Topeka Capital-Journal

Touch-A-Truck, Chalk Art Festival bring hundreds to downtown Topeka for a Saturday of food and fun

Downtown Topeka teemed with visitors Saturday, as families took part in multiple events designed to introduce kids to heavy machinery and the arts. The capital city's downtown streets played host this weekend to Topeka's 8th "Touch-A-Truck" event, which was held at Evergy Plaza for the first time, as well as the Chalk Art Festival, which was started about seven years ago by local artist and business owner Alexander Lancaster.
TOPEKA, KS
wtvy.com

The Wiregrass Museum of Art expands ‘Art After Hours’

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Museum of Art will be making some new additions to it’s ‘Art After Hours’ program. The program originally took a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and made a return as a quarterly event. Now, art enthusiasts can enjoy the museum on the third Thursday of...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Blog#Renaissance#Cma#Sos Jr#Https T Co P5pyxeokol#Twitter#Https T Co 93dix5zxmc#Chalk Festival#Fyi#Don#Getvaccinated#Pkalina#Sidewalk Chalk#Artwithmrsball#Browns#Wews
cardinalpointsonline.com

Art museum hosts yoga classes

As students begin to reemerge into campus life, so do opportunities for free classes and activities provided by SUNY Plattsburgh. In collaboration between the Plattsburgh Art Museum and the campus fitness center, any student or staff member is welcome to join a free yoga class every Tuesday in the month of September at 10 a.m.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
clarencebee.com

FALL HOLIDAY ART FESTIVAL

FALL HOLIDAY ART FESTIVAL – The Clarence Arts and Crafts Society held its Fall Holiday Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Clarence Town Park’s clubhouse and pavilion. From left, Lucy Kemp and Liz Green peruse the offerings at Carol Conwall’s booth (“Carol Conwall Card Design, Buffalosmark”), and Patti Gamin and Mary Bengart sell tickets for the basket raffle.
CLARENCE, NY
creativeloafing.com

African Culture and Arts Festival

Family friendly festival celebrating African American Culture and Arts. Activities will include spoken word, drama, dance and singing performances by local artists. There will also be an art display area and a kid’s zone with games. Food Trucks and local vendors will also be present. This event is free to...
THEATER & DANCE
pasadenanow.com

Fall’s Pasadena Chalk Festival is Canceled, Pushed Back to June 2022

The Pasadena Chalk Festival’s operator announced early Wednesday that it has decided to cancel the 2021 Festival in October and return with the popular event next year. Light Bringer Project said in an email “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Pasadena Chalk Festival’s scheduled event for this fall. The ongoing and recent additional restrictions have proven too great a challenge for hosting the festival.”
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
BucksLocalNews.com

Sidewalk chalk walk, porch fest headline Celebration of the Arts in Langhorne

LANGHORNE >> The Langhorne Council for the Arts will hold a Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 25 (rain date Sunday, Sept. 26). In the morning, chalk artists of all ages are invited to participate in LCA’s Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Walk, decorating sidewalks and driveways with family-friendly drawings and messages.
LANGHORNE, PA
clevelandmagazine.com

The Cleveland Museum Of Art Is Coming Full Circle With Its Newest Exhibit

Collecting Dreams: Odilon Redon is a callback to the museum's roots, as Redon's work was first displayed there in 1925. Take some time to stop and smell the (pastel) flowers with “Violette Heymann,” one of the 50 pieces in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Collecting Dreams: Odilon Redon exhibit. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Enjoy free adventure for Museum Day on Saturday

On Saturday, more than 1,000 museums — including two in Bakersfield — across the country will offer free admission as part of a campaign to promote the value of cultural experiences. Hosted in association with Smithsonian Magazine, the 17th annual Museum Day Live will offer people free access to a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kentwired.com

Kent resident’s 9/11 artwork displayed at Cleveland Museum of Art

A nine piece glass series by retired Kent State professor Henry Halem has been placed in the Cleveland Museum of Art in honor of the 20th Sept. 11 anniversary. The displayed pieces are made out of shattered glass in a 2-dimensional narrative, which add a layer of “metaphorical meaning” to the pieces.
KENT, OH
Cleveland Scene

Thomas Mulready Hosts a Look Back at the Cleveland Performance Art Festival's History At The Bop Stop Tonight

Thomas Mulready, the founder of the Cleveland Performance Art Festival, tonight presents “Everything Is Subject to Radical Change: Cleveland Performance Art Festival Revisited” at the Bop Stop. The festivities include rare photos and a live performance plus interviews with artists, authors and others who engaged with PAF over the years.
CLEVELAND, OH
coloradoboulevard.net

A Festive Fall at Pasadena’s Kidspace Museum

Kidspace Children’s Museum is offering a flurry of programs starting September 17. The fun kicks off with the “Mighty Build Guild” on September 17, a lively construction crew of builders, stackers, and designers of all ages. Children and their families are invited to create marvelous geometric towers, design cardboard critters, and play and explore in a whimsical cardboard arroyo, which showcases a fantastical cardboard flying machine created by Los Angeles artist, Wayne White.
PASADENA, CA
Concord Monitor

Celebrate Harvest Moon Festival at museums

Have you ever wondered how the Native Americans lived so harmoniously with nature? Do you wish you could just spend a day with them and celebrate the harvest season, while learning more about the natural world?. The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and The Nature Discovery Center of Warner will celebrate...
WARNER, NH
WOWT

3rd annual Omaha Chalk Art Festival covers Midtown in color

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the third year in a row, Omaha’s annual Chalk Art Festival has left Midtown Crossing covered in new life and color to be enjoyed by the community. The festival kicked off Saturday at 8 a.m., as 26 artists from across the city took to their sidewalk canvas to share their creations and messages.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha.com

Artists cover Farnam Street sidewalks at Omaha Chalk Art Festival

For artists at the third annual Omaha Chalk Art Festival, the sidewalks of Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing were their canvas. This year’s festival features about 35 artists working on about 25 designs. They started Saturday and will finish their pieces Sunday. Event artist director Michael Rieger runs the Chalk...
OMAHA, NE
fcnews.org

County museum presents Hobo Festival

Discover the story of the men who traveled the country by railroad during the annual Hobo Festival, Saturday, Sept. 25, 4-7 p.m. at the Wauseon Depot. Tour the 1930s caboose, get up close and personal with real hobo artifacts, and listen to live entertainment. A takeaway hobo dinner made of sausage, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and onions will be served for a free will donation.
WAUSEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy