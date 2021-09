The golden maple trees reflecting off of the lake were breathtaking, as I recall how my daughters and I sat on a large rock and overlooked nature’s brilliance. In the distance, we saw a statuesque white egret that had landed in the marsh searching for a feast. And we awed at the water lilies that were still in bloom resting daintily on the tranquil, dusty-blue waters.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO