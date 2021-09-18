CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida

Cover picture for the articleInspiration4 crew Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski seen on their first day in space in this handout photo released on Friday. (SpaceX via Reuters) — CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit.

