Rain sticks around for a few more days, cold front mid-week

Chilly mornings in the 50s will continue into the weekend but may run out by next week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been perfectly pleasant today on this first full days of fall! The skies are clear; the humidity is low, and the temperatures have been warm yet pleasant. It will be cool again tonight with lows dropping into the 50s again. Friday will be another fabulous fall day, starting out cool and ending up sunny and warm. The pleasant fall weather will last through the weekend with a gradual rise in the humidity starting Sunday. In the tropics, Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and stay out to sea for now. Rose is a remnant low. The remnants of Odette have a medium chance for redevelopment. The other two areas in the Atlantic have a low chance for development over the next five days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO