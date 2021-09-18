CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain sticks around for a few more days, cold front mid-week

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the last day of summer, and it's going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A cold front may spark a few more showers overnight tonight. Much drier and cooler air will be moving in by Wednesday and Thursday.

www.wlox.com

KETV.com

Breezy, more clouds Friday as cold front moves through

Cold front will bring more clouds and a gusty northwest wind Friday. There won't be a lot of moisture to work with so only a few afternoon sprinkles are possible. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Weak cold front, light rain arrives today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A weak cold front is pushing through Siouxland early Friday morning bringing a very small chance for light rain showers. The cold front will be completely through the area before noon. Most showers will be during the mid-morning through midday hours. Any light rain showers that...
ENVIRONMENT
Journal-News

Sunny, cool today; Weak cold front to bring rain Saturday morning

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high around 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight, clouds will gradually build up, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. There will also be a chance of rain, starting in the early-morning hours and continuing through the morning tomorrow as weak cold front moves through.
WILMINGTON, OH
Springfield News Sun

Sunny, cool today; Weak cold front to bring rain Saturday morning

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high around 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight, clouds will gradually build up, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. There will also be a chance of rain, starting in the early-morning hours and continuing through the morning tomorrow as weak cold front moves through.
WILMINGTON, OH
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy With Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Saturday, Cold Front Moves In Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a bit warmer across the Keys with the low 80s. Folks in the northern part of the state enjoyed cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that is near Lake Okeechobee. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more thunderstorms, some may produce some heavy downpours, localized flooding,...
MIAMI, FL
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Chilly mornings in the 50s will continue into the weekend but may run out by next week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It has been perfectly pleasant today on this first full days of fall! The skies are clear; the humidity is low, and the temperatures have been warm yet pleasant. It will be cool again tonight with lows dropping into the 50s again. Friday will be another fabulous fall day, starting out cool and ending up sunny and warm. The pleasant fall weather will last through the weekend with a gradual rise in the humidity starting Sunday. In the tropics, Sam is expected to become a major hurricane and stay out to sea for now. Rose is a remnant low. The remnants of Odette have a medium chance for redevelopment. The other two areas in the Atlantic have a low chance for development over the next five days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Little Rain, Then Sun For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight. (Credit: CBS) (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Gusty west winds will be around tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) It’ll warm up through the weekend. TONIGHT: Showers develop. Isolated storms. Low 51. SATURDAY: Gusty winds. High 70. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 78.
CHICAGO, IL

