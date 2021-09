ANAHEIM -- It's difficult to navigate a scoreless inning in extras with a runner automatically starting at second base. But rookie reliever Andrew Wantz bucked the odds, as he held the Astros scoreless in both the 10th and 11th innings before lefty Sam Selman gave up four runs in the 12th in a 9-5 loss to the Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. It was the Halos' sixth loss in a row and their eighth consecutive loss at home. It's their longest such streak at home since dropping nine straight at The Big A from July 21-Aug. 4, 1994.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO