Happy birthday
IT’S DOUBLE DIGITS for Jaala Elaine Burks who turns 10 years old today, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jaala is the daughter of Rachael Lightner, Huntingdon and Justin Burks, Huntingdon. Proud grandparents are Sharon and Herman Burks, Huntingdon, Arlene and Carl Rowe, Petersburg and the late Gerry Lightner. Jaala attends Standing Stone Elementary. For her special day she plans to celebrate with a sleepover with her friends and by winning her soccer game. Happy birthday, Jaala!www.huntingdondailynews.com
Comments / 0