WATCH: Section V Football

Another LIVE stream coming up this afternoon when unbeaten Oakfield-Alabama/Elba hosts 1-1 Notre Dame for a rivalry matchup at Elba. Kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. The Irish suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen last week, and have another challenging matchup this week as they head to unbeaten Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which has been running through the competition thus far. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Elba High School.