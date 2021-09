OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Alejandro Villanueva's military background gives him a unique perspective on life as an offensive tackle. 'œI think that offensive linemen are very dark people in a lot of ways,' Villanueva said Thursday. 'œI think it's a position where when you close your eyes before the play, all sorts of bad things are happening, and you're hoping that they don't, because a lot of things are outside of your control.

