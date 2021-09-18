Bucknell Volleyball Tops Holy Cross 3-1 on the Road

Women's Volleyball hit the road for five matches last week and posted a 3-2 record. They opened the week at Modesto on Wednesday and recorded a split for the day. The Cougars opened with Sequoias, who joined Cuesta as one of nine teams to compete during the pandemic-ridden 2020-21 campaign. The Giants beat the Cougars twice last Spring and swept them (25-15, 25-22, 25-7) on Wednesday. Cuesta bounced back in the nightcap and earned a split for the day by out-lasting host Modesto in a five-game match (25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 24-26, 15-8). The Cougars turned Northwest on Friday for another twinbill in Monterey. Cuesta split a pair of four-set matches on the day, losing to host Monterey Peninsula (25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20) and beating Lassen (25-8, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23). The Cougars added one more match before heading home, while trading the Monterey Bay for the San Francisco Bay and Ohlone on Saturday. The Cougars were a finely tuned machine by the time they reached the East Bay for their fifth match in four days and they concluded their trip with a sweep of the Renegades (27-25, 25-18, 25-23). Freshman Middle Blocker Morgan Krause (Santa Maria: Pioneer Valley HS) joined Outside Hitters Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS) and Teagan Bryant (Exeter HS) to lead the Cougars over the busy week. Krause led the Cougars with 43 kills on the week and moved up to 14th in the State in total blocks (22) after another dominant week stuffing opponents. She posted a dozen total blocks at the net over five matches. Mouret continued to collect points in bunches for the Cougars, she led the team and 35 kills and 10 service aces on the weekend, while moving up to 26th in the State in total points (92.5). After two seasons away from the game and concentrating on Track & Field, Bryant saw her first action of the season. She stepped squarely into her role as Mouret's partner on the outside with 36 kills and six aces on the week. The duo also combined for 80 digs over the five matches. The Cougars are now 5-3 on the year.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO