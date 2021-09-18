CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Bucknell Volleyball Tops Holy Cross 3-1 on the Road

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. – The Bucknell volleyball team won three straight sets after falling behind 1-0 to defeat Holy Cross on Saturday. The win gives Bucknell (5-6, 1-1 PL) its first Patriot League win of the season. Sophomore Catherine Jamison recorded a match-high and career-best 19 kills with an outstanding .429 hitting percentage as well as three block assists. Fellow sophomore Allie Lopez added six block assists, and rookie Jordan Hardy finished with 19 digs for a third time this season.

