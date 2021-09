Duane Mock is in the record book as an American qualifier for a U.S. Olympic Bobsled team and as Lakeside School’s winningest football coach by percentage. But some of those who remembered the longtime coach in Eufaula on Friday, less than 24 hours after his passing Thursday afternoon following an illness, spoke more of the man and the mark he left on others than his athletic and coaching career.

