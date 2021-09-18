CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

In Toronto, Trudeau’s rivals see a chance to breach his fortress

By Danielle Bochove Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Toronto has been Justin Trudeau’s unassailable political fortress ever since he swept to power almost six years ago. In two elections, he’s never lost a seat in Canada’s largest city, and his Liberal Party holds most of the suburbs, too. It won’t be easy to repeat that, as Trudeau faces...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsitem.com

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base. Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want...
WORLD
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
abc17news.com

Polls close in Canada election as Trudeau seeks to fend off conservative rival

Polls have officially closed in Canada for a tightly contested general election pitting incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against conservative rival Erin O’Toole. With multiple time zones, Canada’s polling stations closed at staggered times throughout the evening on Monday, but Elections Canada said in a tweet that those in line will still be allowed to vote.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Hammers Rival Over COVID-19 Stance on Last Day of Campaign

MONTREAL/OAKVILLE, Ontario (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, crisscrossing the country making a last pitch to voters before Monday's election, said on Sunday only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic and accused his main rival of taking the wrong approach. Opinion polls indicate the political advantage moving to Trudeau,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Hammers Main Election Rival's COVID-19 Approach

MONTREAL (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking to carve out a lead ahead of Monday's election, accused his main rival on Thursday of showing weak leadership in the fight against COVID-19. Opinion polls show Trudeau's center-left Liberals effectively tied with the right-of-center Conservatives led by Erin O'Toole and set to fail in their bid to win a parliamentary majority.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Democratic Party#Affordable Housing#Toronto#Liberal Party#Conservatives#Ndp#Sikh#Tiktok#Alexandria Ocasio Cortez#Harvard University#New Democrats#House#Liberals
investing.com

Canada's Trudeau tries to link main rival to Alberta COVID-19 surge

CALGARY, Alberta/Richmond, BRITISH COLUMBIA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday sought to link his main election rival to a worsening COVID-19 crisis in the western province of Alberta, where the health system is struggling to cope. With less than a week to go in a tight election...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

Germany's political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters Friday, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has made small gains in the polls in recent weeks. But it remains narrowly behind the center-left Social Democrats headed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz The Greens who are putting forward their own candidate for chancellor for the first time, are trailing in third place, but could play kingmakers when it comes to...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Two Canadians jailed in China since 2018 for 'spying' are FREED and on their way home after DOJ reaches deal with China to allow Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou to return home from Canada

Two Canadians jailed in China since 2018 were freed after the U.S. Department of Justice reached a deal with China and an imprisoned Chinese communications executive. The two Canadian men - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - on are their way home, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Friday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

LA teachers union sidesteps vote over Israel-Palestinian conflict

LOS ANGELES — The union representing Los Angeles teachers stepped back late Thursday from acting on a resolution that would have condemned Israel and supported Palestinians. Instead, the union's 250-member governing body overwhelmingly passed a substitute motion to establish voluntary forums for union members to discuss the issue. The substitute...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, claims Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Boris Johnson asked Brazil for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of a food product lacking in the UK, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.Mr Bolsonaro did not name the particular product – but said he had passed Mr Johnson’s request to his agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England,” the president said on his weekly webcast to supporters.A No 10 spokesperson disputed Mr Bolsonaro’s account – saying it was not the UK delegation’s recollection of the conversation between the leaders, without giving further details.The...
WORLD
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The unassuming power of Germany’s Angela Merkel. What does she leave behind?

BERLIN — Angela Merkel, that most pragmatic of world leaders, is perhaps the last person one would associate with things mystical. But the German chancellor, now in the waning days of a titanic 16 years in power, veered away from her trademark empiricism two years ago when she spoke to an American graduating class.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy