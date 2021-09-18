Village addresses next steps after storm
The storms will keep coming and they will keep getting stronger. After the village of Scarsdale was pummeled with a record-breaking 8 inches of rain in a short amount of time during Tropical Depression Ida late evening Sept. 1 into early morning on Sept. 2, Village Manager Robert Cole said the village would convene its staff in public works, engineering and planning to examine stormwater regulations for potential improvements and upgrade and maintain stormwater infrastructure.www.scarsdalenews.com
