CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Village addresses next steps after storm

By NICHOLAS PERRONE
scarsdalenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storms will keep coming and they will keep getting stronger. After the village of Scarsdale was pummeled with a record-breaking 8 inches of rain in a short amount of time during Tropical Depression Ida late evening Sept. 1 into early morning on Sept. 2, Village Manager Robert Cole said the village would convene its staff in public works, engineering and planning to examine stormwater regulations for potential improvements and upgrade and maintain stormwater infrastructure.

www.scarsdalenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Manchester still addressing tropical storm damage at Charter Oak Park

MANCHESTER — After storms left Charter Oak Park in shambles this summer, public works crews are still working to clean up the popular gathering space. The aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri can still be felt in town as officials continue cleanup and repairs following flooding. The storm, which hit the region the last week of August, left Charter Oak Park with severe flooding and closed several streets in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, CT
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania one step closer to renewing disaster declaration for storm damage

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House lawmakers voted Tuesday to extend a statewide disaster declaration for storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the 21-day declaration on Aug. 31. It’s set to expire this week, unless both chambers of the General Assembly agree to an extension, which appears likely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wiartonecho.com

Storm halts Cedar Crescent Village Conservation review

A Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) meeting to resolve an impasse over a permit application for Cedar Crescent Village (CCV) on the Port Elgin waterfront was abruptly halted Sept. 7 when the massive storm that swept through Grey Bruce knocked out power to several participants of the Zoom meeting. Story...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Infrastructure#Extreme Weather
WSPY NEWS

Village of Minooka Releases Storm Cleanup Update

The Village of Minooka has released a storm cleanup update. Officials are asking that you place your tree debris at the curb no later than this Sunday, September 12th. The Village will be utilizing the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid Network to pick up the remaining piles during the beginning of next week. Any branches, tree trunks, dangerous/unsafe trees, or dangerous hanging limbs from trees on private property need to be placed at the curb no later than this weekend to utilize the assistance.
MINOOKA, IL
Eunice News

Repairing landscapes after storms

By Heather Kirk-Ballard LSU AgCenter Horticulturist Loss of trees is a common catastrophe during hurricanes, tornadoes and other weather events. Water-saturated soils also can contribute to trees uprooting during heavy winds. In addition, ice storms, although rare, can cause structural damage. We have had our share of winter ice, flooding and heavy winds from both hurricanes and tornadoes…
ENVIRONMENT
Southwest Virginia Today

Next step in town renovations approved

Following last month’s approval of a Town Hall renovation plan, Floyd Town Council approved a document Sept. 16, permitting Thompson & Litton to provide an official project timeline and agreeing to pay the company about $95,600 for its services. With a price tag that has only grown since discussions of...
FLOYD, VA
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff mulls next step for cannabis ordinance

RED BLUFF — The City Council is looking at the next step it can take with a proposed cannabis ordinance that has been in the works for the past year. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council decided to let Mayor Kris Deiters sit in on a phone meeting with the lawyer who has been working on the ordinance to see what progress he has made. If Tarquin Preziosi, the outside counsel the city hired, is close to completing the ordinance, they will bring it back to the council for a review. If it is nowhere near completion, the council will reassess the situation.
RED BLUFF, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Outlines Tropical Storm Ida Resource Through Recovery Virtual Town Hall

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, state and federal officials outlined ways to get help in IDA’s aftermath through an online town hall. About 300 people logged on to ask questions of FEMA officials, as well as state and federal officials. They outlined the process for applying for aid, saying residents should begin by contacting FEMA. Thirty New Jerseyans died in Ida’s aftermath. Twelve New Jersey counties were declared federal disaster areas. The governor said the state needs to be prepared for future disasters.    
ENVIRONMENT
scarsdalenews.com

Questioning the need for a municipal pool project consultant

Scarsdale residents and members of our beautiful outdoor municipal pool — a true gem — should be aware of a public meeting held this past Tuesday, Sept. 21, at village hall where a consultant team made a public presentation on the future of the pool. There were about 26 members of the public at the meeting, though there were 1,500 pool members this summer.
SCARSDALE, NY
Taos News

Ranchos takes next step toward historic designation

After gathering signatures from more than 25 percent of the electorate, Ranchos de Taos has taken one more step toward being designated as a “traditional historic community." After a monthslong campaign, the Ranchos de Taos Neighborhood Association announced it has collected signatures from 1,218 confirmed voters. The petition to create...
TAOS, NM
KRIS 6 News

Potential Bob Hall Pier features presented to Nueces County Commissioner Court

Construction at Bob Hall Pier is one step closer to getting started. Officials say it may include a lot of the amenities that you asked for. Brent Chesney, county commissioner, says, “we had a lot of public input, lots and lots of people that responded to what they want to see online. So they took all that, gathered it all together, and now they’ve come up with some actual conceptual designs that were going to get a peak at today.”
NUECES COUNTY, TX
scarsdalenews.com

Village agrees to $250K settlement over library construction

The Village of Scarsdale has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a 2020 lawsuit from Niram, Inc. after the construction company, which was tasked with constructing the village’s new library on Olmsted Road, alleged the village failed to award the company’s contract, causing a delay in the project’s schedule. Because of the delay, the company said critical portions of construction couldn’t take place in a timely manner and that the village had failed to pay the company for installing structural supports.
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

City planner outlines next steps for housing study

EDWARDSVILLE — City Planner Emily Fultz updated everyone at the administrative and community services (ACS) committee meeting Thursday on the status of the city’s housing study. Fultz originally gave an affordable housing presentation at the Wildey Theatre in February. She presented the same data with an update on where the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
scarsdalenews.com

Local leaders support hybrid public meetings

If current leadership in Scarsdale, Edgemont and Greenburgh have their way, hybrid public meetings will be here to stay. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Sept. 2 that extends “virtual access to public meetings under New York State’s Open Meetings Law” through Jan. 15, 2022, which gives local school boards and municipalities more time to cement their procedures in hopes of allowing remote public comment during meetings that are open to all. The increased access began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and was part of an executive order by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo that suspended state law requiring all meetings to be held in person. The initial provision ended June 25, 2021.
SCARSDALE, NY
cbs2iowa.com

Construction set to begin next week on floodwall and floodgate in the Czech Village

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Monday, September 20, construction will begin in the Czech Village District on a rolling floodgate at 16th Avenue SW. This work extends flood control measures already completed in this area, which includes an earthen flood levee that stretches from the Linn County Solid Waste Agency to 16th Avenue SW.
LINN COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Pershing Auditorium demolition application next step for redevelopment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Pershing redevelopment project is set to be a massive undertaking, but before anything new can be built, the old auditorium must be demolished. It’s one aspect of a plan that must get approval from the board that would issue a demolition permit. On Thursday, that...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy