Village addresses next steps after storm

RED BLUFF — The City Council is looking at the next step it can take with a proposed cannabis ordinance that has been in the works for the past year. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council decided to let Mayor Kris Deiters sit in on a phone meeting with the lawyer who has been working on the ordinance to see what progress he has made. If Tarquin Preziosi, the outside counsel the city hired, is close to completing the ordinance, they will bring it back to the council for a review. If it is nowhere near completion, the council will reassess the situation.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO