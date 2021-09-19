CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook has known for a year and a half that Instagram is bad for teens despite claiming otherwise

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4siX_0c0aJSrl00
Credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash.

Here are the harms researchers have been documenting for years.

Facebook officials had internal research in March 2020 showing that Instagram – the social media platform most used by adolescents – is harmful to teen girls’ body image and well-being but swept those findings under the rug to continue conducting business as usual, according to a Sept. 14, 2021, Wall Street Journal report.

Facebook’s policy of pursuing profits regardless of documented harm has sparked comparisons to Big Tobacco, which knew in the 1950s that its products were carcinogenic but publicly denied it into the 21st century.

Those of us who study social media use in teens didn’t need a suppressed internal research study to know that Instagram can harm teens. Plenty of peer-reviewed research papers show the same thing.

Understanding the impact of social media on teens is important because almost all teens go online daily.

A Pew Research Center poll shows that 89% of teens report they are online “almost constantly” or “several times a day.”

Teens are more likely to log on to Instagram than any other social media site. It is a ubiquitous part of adolescent life.

Yet studies consistently show that the more often teens use Instagram, the worse their overall well-being, self-esteem, life satisfaction, mood and body image.

One study found that the more college students used Instagram on any given day, the worse their mood and life satisfaction was that day.

Unhealthy comparisons

But Instagram isn’t problematic simply because it is popular. There are two key features of Instagram that seem to make it particularly risky.

First, it allows users to follow both celebrities and peers, both of whom can present a manipulated, filtered picture of an unrealistic body along with a highly curated impression of a perfect life.

While all social media allows users to be selective in what they show the world, Instagram is notorious for its photo editing and filtering capabilities.

Plus, that is the platform popular among celebrities, models and influencers.

Facebook has been relegated to the uncool soccer moms and grandparents. For teens, this seamless integration of celebrities and retouched versions of real-life peers presents a ripe environment for upward social comparison, or comparing yourself to someone who is “better” in some respect.

Humans, as a general rule, look to others to know how to fit in and judge their own lives. Teens are especially vulnerable to these social comparisons. Just about everyone can remember worrying about fitting in in high school.

Instagram exacerbates that worry. It is hard enough to compare yourself to a supermodel who looks fantastic (albeit filtered); it can be even worse when the filtered comparison is Natalie down the hall.

Negatively comparing themselves to others leads people to feel envious of others’ seemingly better lives and bodies. Recently, researchers even tried to combat this effect by reminding Instagram users that the posts were unrealistic.

It didn’t work. Negative comparisons, which were nearly impossible to stop, still led to envy and lowered self-esteem.

Even in studies in which participants knew the photos they were shown on Instagram were retouched and reshaped, adolescent girls still felt worse about their bodies after viewing them. For girls who tend to make a lot of social comparisons, these effects are even worse.

Objectification and body image

Instagram is also risky for teens because its emphasis on pictures of the body leads users to focus on how their bodies look to others.

Our research shows that for teen girls – and increasingly teen boys – thinking about their own bodies as the object of a photo increases worrying thoughts about how they look to others, and that leads to feeling shame about their bodies. Just taking a selfie to be posted later makes them feel worse about how they look to others.

Being an object for others to view doesn’t help the “selfie generation” feel empowered and sure of themselves – it can do exactly the opposite. These are not insignificant health concerns, because body dissatisfaction during the teen years is a powerful and consistent predictor of later eating disorder symptoms.

Facebook has acknowledged internally what researchers have been documenting for years: Instagram can be harmful to teens.

Parents can help by repeatedly talking to their teens about the difference between appearance and reality, by encouraging their teens to interact with peers face-to-face, and to use their bodies in active ways instead of focusing on the selfie.

The big question will be how Facebook handles these damaging results. History and the courts have been less than forgiving of the head-in-the-sand approach of Big Tobacco.

Written by Christia Spears Brown, University of Kentucky.

Source: The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Digital Photography Review

Facebook responds to WSJ report stating it's aware of the harmful influence Instagram has on teens

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal published an an article claiming Facebook has knowingly ignored its own research that shows just how toxic Instagram is for the mental health of younger people, particularly teen girls. Facebook has since published a response, suggesting the research and Facebook’s subsequent actions pertaining to the research, were taken out of context by The Wall Street Journal.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pew Research Center#Objectification#Wall Street Journal#Big Tobacco#University Of Kentucky
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Facebook introduces new tactic to fight ‘social harm’

Facebook Inc. said today it’s expanding its horizons when it comes to tackling coordinated behavior on the platform that might cause harm. The social media giant has for a long time cracked down on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” although Facebook said that alone isn’t good enough. The company now wants to concentrate its efforts to tackle coordinated authentic behavior.
INTERNET
Detroit Free Press

Would you take a Facebook or Instagram break? Why civil rights groups want you to log out

Would you log off from Facebook and Instagram for a day? How about three?. Social justice and civil rights groups are urging consumers to join a nationwide boycott starting Nov. 10 to protest what they say is the social media giant’s failure to address the destructive role it plays in American life, from the deadly COVID pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thewoodyshow.com

Facebook's Own Research Finds Instagram Harms Mental Health Of Teens

A team of researchers found that Instagram is harmful to the mental health of teens, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The researchers were working for Facebook to put together a comprehensive report on how the app impacted teens' mental health. The study found that 32% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Next Web

Surprise surprise: Facebook is ignoring Instagram’s harmful impact on teens

Facebook officials had internal research in March 2020 showing that Instagram – the social media platform most used by adolescents – is harmful to teen girls’ body image and well-being but swept those findings under the rug to continue conducting business as usual, according to a Sept. 14, 2021, Wall Street Journal report.
INTERNET
News 12

Wall Street Journal report calling Instagram toxic for teen girls prompts Facebook changes

A new published report by the Wall Street Journal says that Instagram is bad for the mental health of its younger users. The Wall Street Journal found that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is making young people, particularly teenage girls, feel worse about themselves and their body image. The newspaper says that internal research was conducted by Facebook, which is unwilling to show it to the public.
INTERNET
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Report says Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teen girls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An explosive report in The Wall Street Journal has Facebook playing defense. Now members of Congress have vowed to investigate. This consumer alert is a real wake-up call for parents. Facebook owns Instagram, and if you're the parent of a teenager, chances are your kiddo has...
INTERNET
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy