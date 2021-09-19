CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Go Undisciplined For Hits on Hunter Renfrow (Which is Becoming a Trend For Baltimore)

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens have done it again. They are the NFL’s darlings when it comes to avoiding punishment from the league and for the second consecutive year, the league is turning a blind eye to their questionable behavior. This week the Raiders filed a complaint with the league asking them to...

The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Hunter Renfrow Made The Heads-Up Play Of Monday’s Game (That Didn’t Even Count)

Hunter Renfrow made a lot of plays on Monday night, but one of his most impressive plays was a play that didn’t even count. The play came late in the first quarter when Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey intercepted a Derek Carr pass, but somehow didn’t realize he had made the interception. Even Humphrey’s teammates (and the ESPN broadcast for that matter) didn’t realize the ball had been intercepted.
NFL
Derek Carr
Person
Dez Bryant
ClutchPoints

David Carr takes massive shot at Ravens over dirty Hunter Renfrow situation

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, and in addition to the game being absolutely bonkers, there’s a bit of controversy stemming from it as well involving Hunter Renfrow and alleged dirty hits. The Raiders decided to take formal action and made a compilation of what they believe to be dirty and unnecessary hits on Renfrow to send to the NFL, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Hunter Renfrow surpassing all expectations

Upside is often used to describe athletes. It means the person has a lot of potential. Just wondering: What happened to simply understanding a role and consistently producing within it?. It sure hasn’t hurt Hunter Renfrow. He’s in a third season with the Raiders, a wide receiver/punt returner who has...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patrick Queen, Ravens Not Fined for Hits on Hunter Renfrow After Raiders' Complaint

The Las Vegas Raiders filed a complaint with the NFL for a number of hits on wide receiver Hunter Renfrow they deemed excessive after Monday night's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that no fines were issued after the league reviewed the matter. Linebacker Patrick...
NFL
