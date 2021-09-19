CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Make-A-Wish grants young man's wish to feed the homeless in Jackson

By Cecil Hannibal
CNN
 5 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — Make-A-Wish Mississippi granted the wish of a young man from the City of Jackson who is the first person in the state chapter's history to use their wish to help others.

Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants wishes all the time, however, in 35 years they’ve never seen one quite like this.

"When he so easily gives to others at a time where everybody should really be supporting him, you just have to say, that’s a remarkable young man," said Make-A-Wish Mississippi Assistant Linda Sermons.

Abraham Olagbegi was given the opportunity by Make-A-Wish for any wish he wanted. Of all the wishes in the world, he chose to feed the homeless at Poindexter Park in Jackson.

"My mom always says it’s a blessing to be a blessing so I just wanted to do something for other people to make it last long," Olagebgi said.

His mom stood by his side, so proud of her son especially after all he’s been through.

Abraham was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called PNH in 2020. After a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy, he received the chance of a lifetime for one wish and wanted to make it count.

"Yeah, just to be here, because a couple months ago I was just in the hospital but now I’m here," Olagebgi said. "It’s been a long journey and I thank God he kept me through it all."

And now you could say he’s the owner of Abraham’s Table. Thanks to local partners this wish is not just for one day. They will be here every third Saturday for the next year.

This young man's inspirational and selfless request can be a lesson to us all.

Make-A-Wish also got Olagebgi a new laptop, ring light, and microphone because he wants to make a YouTube channel to inspire others. His mother said he gets checkups weekly and is in good spirits.

