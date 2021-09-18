CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell Loyd ties WNBA record with 22-point quarter

By Dan Benton
 6 days ago
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd tied a WNBA record on Friday, scoring 22 points in the first quarter. The high-scoring outburst matched the record set by Diana Taurasi in 2006 and later tied by Brittney Sykes in 2019. It was also the most points ever scored in the first quarter of a WNBA game.

Loyd ties record, scores 37; Storm top Mercury to get bye

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd tied a WNBA record with 22 points in the first quarter and finished with a career-high 37 and the Seattle Storm secured a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs with a 94-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Loyd’s 22 points came on 8-of-9 shooting, including all four of her 3-pointers, and she dished out three assists as the Storm took a 28-20 lead. She tied the record Diana Taurasi set in 2006 for points in a quarter and tied by Brittney Sykes in 2019 for most points in a quarter. Brittney Griner had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.
Jewell Loyd assures Storm top-four finish with career-high 37 points

EVERETT — Noelle Quinn stressed the importance of winning the Storm’s regular-season finale Friday against the Phoenix Mercury. “This is like a playoff game for us,” the Seattle coach said. “Minutes can’t matter today. We want to be playing and have our normal flow, but we’ve got to win the game. Whatever that takes, that’s what we have to do.”
Jewell Loyd
Diana Taurasi
Brittney Sykes
