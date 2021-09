Matz (12-7) earned the win over Baltimore on Sunday despite allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. When Matz left the contest, Toronto held a 22-5 lead, although reliever Trent Thornton allowed a couple of runs in the seventh. Needless to say, Matz got away with less than his best in the lopsided game. He allowed more than two earned runs for the first time since July 28. The southpaw has a 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 128:38 K:BB in 135 innings overall. He projects for a home start versus Minnesota next weekend.

